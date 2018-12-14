Dak Prescott nearly set NFL record, and no one noticed

While everyone was busy last week talking about Patrick Mahomes‘ no-look passes and Ryan Tannehill‘s last pass to beat the Patriots, Dak Prescott‘s near-NFL record went unnoticed.

Stop if you’ve heard this. . . .

Prescott had 42 completions last week against the Eagles. That’s more than Mahomes, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or any other quarterback in the NFL has completed in a game this season.

What’s more, it set a team record and nearly an NFL record.

This is how under the radar it was: The NFL and Cowboys even overlooked it.

“It doesn’t necessarily boggle my mind from our end,” Prescott said. “Just saying how that game turned out, how that ending was going back and forth, both offenses caught fire, and we needed to throw the ball, and we needed to do that to win. To say it’s a NFL high [this season] is surprising. To see the yards and the stats I see out there every week from these guys, that’s kind of mind boggling.”

Prescott’s 42 completions bettered Tony Romo’s team record of 41 completions against the Giants on Dec. 6, 2009. Only six quarterbacks in NFL history have completed more passes in a game than Prescott, led by the 45 completions Drew Bledsoe had for the Patriots in a Nov. 13, 1994, game against the Vikings.

Yet, Prescott’s teammate, Amari Cooper, won NFC Offensive Player of the Week after catching 10 of Prescott’s passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

While Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys defense have gotten most of the credit during the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak, Prescott quietly has played MVP-esque. His 75.1 completion percentage over the past five weeks leads the league, and he has passed for 1,471 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 106.8.

“Just a whole lot more comfortable,” Prescott said. “It’s as simple as that. Trusting everything that I am seeing. If I see it, I like it, letting it rip, not hesitating on anything. That is something I put in my head earlier in the season when I realized I wasn’t as comfortable as I wanted to be. Just trying to get back to that. It started in practice.”

  2. I seem to remember Brady having 41 or 42 completions in a game. Interesting that Bledsoe holds the record I remember his early days he had quite a few where he threw tons of passes.

    Wish you had listed the other QBs who completed more than Prescott did

  7. Like a lot of passing records, this would have meant a lot more 25 years ago. He did throw well over 50 passes. In Dan Marino’s big year in 1984 he averaged 35 passes a game and they were considered pass happy.

  8. I immediately thought of that game with Bledsoe and the Vikings. I didn’t know it was a record, but remember being at Penn Station after the Patriots won and some guy seeing my Patriots hat and saying “condolences” as he was a Bears fan, NBC put the score up wrong and the Vikings winning on the “10 minute ticker” and no one had cell phones or internet.

  9. And Big Ben completed 41 two weeks before that, so it’s not like this is a strange occurrence to go over 40 in a game. Cousins and Luck hit 40 this year as well. These “records” are out of context.

  12. “harrisonhits2 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 3:02 pm
    I seem to remember Brady having 41 or 42 completions in a game. Interesting that Bledsoe holds the record I remember his early days he had quite a few where he threw tons of passes.

    Wish you had listed the other QBs who completed more than Prescott did”

    According to PFR:

    Drew Bledsoe – 45 (as the article noted)
    Ben Roethlisberger – 44
    Tom Brady – 43
    Matt Schaub – 43
    Philip Rivers – 43
    Rich Gannon – 43

  13. Only 1 player has more 4th quarter comebackd than Dak since 2016. But–he sucks, Jerrah is an idiot, Garrett is a puppet, etc, etc. Oh these real football experts. One would think with such amazing football acumen they would be able to monetize such amazing skills, rather than come here and deliver their insight and wisdom for free. We should all be grateful for their genius insights and we are certainly smarter for knowing them.

  14. Ben Roethlisberger has a 41 completion game, Andrew Luck and Kirk Cousins each have a 40 completion game, and Drew Brees has a 39 completion game, so…

    Big deal?

  18. Nah. Let me know when he actually sets the record. And let me know when he does it when defenders are actually allowed to defend. You better not have given him a participation trophy

