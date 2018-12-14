DeSean Jackson out again with thumb problem

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are trying to hang onto their only-mathematical playoff chances.

But since DeSean Jackson can’t hang onto passes at the moment, he won’t be there to help.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter told reporters that Jackson and safety Justin Evans were out for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

This is the third straight miss for Jackson because of a thumb injury. He’s been out at practice running around, but isn’t able to catch passes at the moment.

The Bucs have gotten up-and-down production out of Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries while Jackson has been out, and Jackson was more productive when Ryan Fitzpatrick was quarterbacking anyway. Against the Ravens, it might not matter, but not having a trustworthy deep threat doesn’t help.