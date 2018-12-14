Doug Baldwin questionable to face 49ers

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin returned to practice this week after missing last Monday’s win over the Vikings with a knee injury, but his status for Sunday’s game against the 49ers remains up in the air.

The Seahawks listed Baldwin as questionable for the game when they turned in their final injury report of the week. Head coach Pete Carroll said during an appearance on 710 ESPN Friday that Baldwin has a “good chance” of playing this weekend.

Linebacker K.J. Wright has not played since Week 10 and remains out with a knee injury, although Carroll suggested that better news about his status may be coming soon.

“K.J. is not quite ready yet, but he’s going to go for it next week,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what that means. He’s been practicing this week and got through it and feels great, so there’s a chance for him to return.”

Right guard D.J. Fluker is listed as doubtful and Carroll said he’s a good bet to miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury. Running back Rashaad Penny (knee) and safety Maurice Alexander (concussion) are also out this Sunday.