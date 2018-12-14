Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz’s “stress injury” evolved over time

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz‘s back injury was the main topic of head coach Doug Pederson’s press conference on Friday.

Reports this week said that Wentz has a fracture in his back and that he could miss the rest of the season as a result. Pederson said that describing the injury as a fracture was accurate, but didn’t rule the quarterback out for this week. He said Wentz will travel to Los Angeles and be listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game agains the Rams.

“He has a stress injury,” Pederson said. “This thing has evolved over time and it requires zero surgery to heal.”

Pederson did not say when the injury first occurred, but Wentz was listed on the injury report with a back injury in October and the fact that it evolved means that he was playing through the injury for some time. He said the team first discovered the fracture on Tuesday and that he has a “high level” of trust in the medical staff when questioned about the timeline of Wentz’s injury.

Wentz is expected to make a full recovery, although Pederson said it “could be three months” before that happens. The entire picture makes it difficult to believe that he’ll be on the field again this season, but, again, the Eagles have not officially ruled him out for anything.