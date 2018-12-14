Drew Brees edges out Patrick Mahomes to lead fan Pro Bowl vote

Getty Images

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl ended on Thursday, and Saints quarterback Drew Brees finished atop the standings.

Brees received 1,270,631 fan votes, most among all NFL players, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in second with 1,197,370 votes, the league announced today.

The Top 5 was rounded out by Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (987,562 votes), Rams running back Todd Gurley (957,052 votes) and Rams quarterback Jared Goff (838,561 votes).

The rest of the Top 10 were Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (827,888 votes), Steelers running back James Conner (817,495 votes), Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (778,630 votes), Saints running back Alvin Kamara (776,846 votes) and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (753,981 votes).

Pro Bowl rosters are chosen by a combination of fans’ votes, players’ votes and coaches’ votes. The full Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday.