Drew Brees gave all his receivers game balls after setting passing record

Getty Images

When Drew Brees set the all-time NFL record for passing yards, he knew the record didn’t just belong to him.

So Brees gave a very thoughtful gift to all the receivers who caught all those passes through those years: A customized game ball with the player’s name and the number of passes and yards he contributed to Brees’s career record, which is now at 73,908 yards.

Mike Karney, a former NFL fullback who played for the Saints from 2004 to 2008, posted on Twitter a picture of the game ball Brees sent him, commemorating the 36 passes for 188 yards that Karney caught from Brees.

“On October 8, 2018, we were blessed to have become the National Football League’s all-time passing yardage leader,” Brees wrote in a letter to Karney accompanying the ball. “It is a tremendous honor, especially when one considers that some of the truly iconic figures of the NFL once held this mark. Names such as Fran Tarkenton, Brett Favre and most recently, Peyton Manning.

“I want to personally thank you for everything you did to be a part of the record-setting moment. Without your contribution this milestone would not have happened. Although they only put one name in the record book, I want you to know that I consider you to be an important part of this record. I was truly blessed and honored to be your teammate. Please accept this small token of my appreciation for everything you have done to help accomplish this milestone. I appreciate the time, dedication and commitment you sacrificed in order to make this record a reality. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

Karney wrote to Brees, “I’m at a loss for words and can only say that it was a privilege and honor to be your teammate. You’re a class act brother and one of the greatest to ever do it!”