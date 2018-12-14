Eric Berry said second-half absence was planned

Getty Images

The Chiefs could have certainly used Eric Berry in the second half last night.

But they knew going into the game that wasn’t going to be the case.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the Chiefs safety said he didn’t leave the game because of any setback with his heel injury, but because he and coach Andy Reid had planned for him to play a half.

“We just wanted to be smart about the whole situation,” Berry said. “We came in with a plan and we just stuck with it. We didn’t want to push it past that. That was between me and [Reid]. We just talked about it and felt I was good where I was at.”

Berry missed the first 13 games this season because of a bone spur issue in his heel, after missing most of last year with a torn Achilles. He had a team-high six tackles in the first half.

“I just felt right this week,” he said. “Just sitting around and talking to my parents and talking to the coaches and the staff, I just felt like this was a good time to come in and get something going.

“I probably could have come back last week. But it was still that hesitation, I guess. I didn’t feel it in my spirit, so I just said I’ll wait until this week. Just trusting my instincts, just listening to it and staying true to that. Obviously, I wanted to be out there in the second half, but like I said, we came in with a plan and we stuck to it.”

The Chiefs blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter without him, but they actually deserve credit for not abandoning their plan for handling Berry’s comeback for the sake of one regular season game.