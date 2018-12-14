Four teams have clinched playoff berths, five more can clinch this weekend

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers became the fourth team to clinch a playoff berth.

With their win over the Chiefs on Thursday night, the Chargers have joined the Chiefs as the only two AFC teams to clinch a spot in the playoffs. They are still battling it out for the AFC West title, with one of them likely to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and the other team stuck as a wild card.

Two teams in the AFC can clinch playoff berths and join the Chiefs and Chargers this weekend, while in the NFC, the Saints and Rams are already in and three more teams could join them this weekend.

Here are the playoff scenarios for this weekend:

AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City Chiefs-Playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers-Playoff berth

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (7-5-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

1) NE win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + MIA loss

New England clinches a playoff berth with:

1) NE win + TEN loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + BAL loss + TEN loss + IND loss or tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-4) (at New York Jets (4-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFL Network)

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

1) HOU win + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

2) HOU tie + IND loss + TEN loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

1) HOU win + MIA loss or tie + PIT loss OR

2) HOU win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR

3) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + MIA loss OR

4) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL loss + MIA tie OR

5) HOU tie + IND loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL win + MIA loss OR

6) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + BAL loss + MIA loss OR

7) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL loss + MIA tie OR

8) HOU tie + TEN loss or tie + PIT loss + BAL win + MIA loss

NFC

CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams-NFC West

New Orleans Saints-NFC South

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-2) (at Carolina (6-7), Monday night, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NO win + CHI loss or tie OR

2) NO tie + CHI loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2) (vs. Philadelphia (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)​​

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

1) LAR win + CHI loss or tie OR

2) LAR tie + CHI loss

CHICAGO BEARS (9-4) (vs. Green Bay (5-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Chicago clinches NFC North division title with:

1) CHI win OR

2) MIN loss OR

3) CHI tie + MIN tie

Chicago clinches a playoff berth with:

1) CHI tie OR

2) WAS loss or tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (8-5) (at Indianapolis (7-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

1) DAL win OR

2) DAL tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR

3) PHI loss + WAS loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-5) (at San Francisco (3-10), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

1) SEA win OR

2) SEA tie + MIN loss + CAR loss or tie OR

3) SEA tie + MIN loss + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR

4) SEA tie + CAR loss or tie + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie