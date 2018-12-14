Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills rookie DT Harrison Phillips said the biggest lesson from his rookie season is to avoid comparing himself to other players.

A look at how the Dolphins cornerbacks fared without Xavien Howard last Sunday.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski hopes to build on last Sunday’s performance.

Jets S Jamal Adams has a friend in Michael Jordan.

The Ravens got S Tony Jefferson back on the practice field.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins is making a big difference through his charitable work.

The Browns will be focused on stopping Phillip Lindsay this weekend.

WR Eli Rogers is doing more at Steelers practice.

CB Kayvon Webster is happy to be back on the practice field with the Texans.

Darius Leonard will see another standout rookie linebacker when the Colts face the Cowboys this weekend.

The Jaguars will try to extend Washington’s losing streak this weekend.

Dennis Kelly will step in at tackle for the Titans.

The Broncos coaches will get another look at Baker Mayfield this weekend.

Thursday’s Chiefs loss had a familiar ring to it.

A numerical look at the Chargers after Thursday’s win.

T Denzelle Good is happy about a fresh start with the Raiders.

Can Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch win defensive rookie of the year?

The Giants found a positive in QB Kyle Lauletta‘s first regular season work.

A call for the Eagles to run more two tight end sets.

Washington coach Jay Gruden is still hopeful that QB Colt McCoy and TE Jordan Reed will play again this season.

Bears G Kyle Long is making his way back to full health.

Lions T Taylor Decker found the football he caught for a touchdown a couple of weeks ago.

Big changes are expected for the Packers in the offseason.

Vikings S Jayron Kearse is working to stay positive in the face of individual and team struggles.

Falcons WR Julio Jones was under the weather on Thursday.

The Panthers need TE Ian Thomas to produce with Greg Olsen out for the year.

Could WR Brandon Marshall return to the Saints?

DE Carl Nassib has been a productive addition to the Buccaneers lineup.

Looking ahead to the Cardinals’ moves in free agency.

The Rams need QB Jared Goff to bounce back.

Breaking down the numbers QB Nick Mullens is putting up for the 49ers.

The Seahawks’ safeties have held up well after the loss of Earl Thomas.