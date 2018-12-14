Gerald McCoy named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy launched a foundation named after his late mother in order to help improve the lives of single-parent families in and around Tampa.

The Patricia Diane Foundation raised over $90,000 at a fundraiser this month and McCoy and his wife hosted a Christmas party for 40 single-parent families at the team’s facility a few days later.

McCoy has been recognized as the NFLPA’s Community MVP for this week as a result of his good works and the foundation will receive a $10,000 donation from the union.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP,” McCoy said in a statement. “I feel blessed to be in the position to be able to give back to my community. I genuinely appreciate the [NFLPA’s] donation to my Patricia Diane Foundation. We’ll definitely put it to good use!”

McCoy and the other weekly winners will also be eligible to win the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.