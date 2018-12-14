Jaguars activate Josh Wells from IR; place Josh Walker on IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars activated offensive lineman Josh Wells from injured reserve Friday and promoted rookie defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad.

Besides waiving veteran safety Barry Church, which was reported earlier Friday, the Jaguars placed offensive lineman Josh Walker on injured reserve and waived tight end Niles Paul from the injured reserve list.

Walker, who has an ankle injury, appeared in five games with four starts.

Wells started three games for the Jaguars at left tackle after Cam Robinson tore his ACL in Week Two.

The Jaguars placed Wells on injured reserve Oct. 12 with a groin injury, designating him to return Nov. 23 when he practiced for the first time since his injury.

Johnson originally signed with the Jaguars as a rookie free agent following the 2018 draft.

The Jaguars also announced the signing of kicker Kai Forbath. To make room on the roster for Forbath, the club placed rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs (quadriceps) on injured reserve.