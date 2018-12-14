Jaguars cut veteran safety Barry Church

Getty Images

Signing a big contract is not the same as being secure.

According to Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars have released veteran safety Barry Church.

Church signed a four-year, $26 million contract in March 2017, and had started 27 games for them the last two seasons.

He had recently lost his starting job to third-round Ronnie Harrison, and was a healthy scratch last week against the Titans, so this feels like an early start on what could be an offseason of significant change in Jacksonville.

Big-ticket defensive tackle Malik Jackson has already said he doesn’t expect to be back, and there might be quite a line of them.