Jaguars sign Kai Forbath

Kai Forbath was in Pittsburgh for a workout earlier this week, but if he plays on Sunday it won’t be for the Steelers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Forbath signed with the Jaguars on Friday. Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo was added to the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury that limited his practice participation, but has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Washington at this point.

Caleb Sturgis and Marshall Koehn also visited the Jaguars before they signed Forbath.

Forbath spent last season with the Vikings and made 32-of-38 field goals and 34-of-39 extra points. He was released over the summer as the Vikings gave the kicking job to fifth-round pick Daniel Carlson, although Carlson is now with the Raiders after the Vikings dropped him in favor of Dan Bailey.