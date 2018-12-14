James Conner practices Friday, listed as questionable

Getty Images

Running back James Conner missed last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders with an ankle injury and it looked like he was shaping up to be inactive again this weekend when he sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The prospects for Conner’s return are a bit brighter on Friday. He was on the practice field to close out the week of work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Conner was a limited participant and he’s been listed as questionable for the game. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are the other backs for Pittsburgh and the team could certainly use all hands on deck as they try to beat the Patriots this weekend.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He made his first appearance on the injury report of the week on Friday as a limited participant. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger does not have an injury designation after injuring his ribs in last Sunday’s game. He returned to practice on Thursday.