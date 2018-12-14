Jets will put Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve

Getty Images

Running back Isaiah Crowell‘s first season with the Jets is over.

Crowell was ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Texans with a toe injury and the team is ruling him out of the final two games of the year as well. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that Crowell is headed for injured reserve.

Crowell ran 143 times for 685 yards and six touchdowns this season. He set a franchise record with 219 rushing yards in a Week Five win over the Titans, but only managed 162 yards over the next five games as the team’s season took a nosedive.

The Jets signed Crowell to a three-year deal as a free agent in March. The deal has a cap number of $5 million in each of the next two seasons.

Costello reports that 2017 Broncos sixth-round pick De’Angelo Henderson will be promoted from the practice squad to join Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon in the backfield.