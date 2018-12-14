Jimmy Graham: It’s not great when you’re not helping team win

Getty Images

Plenty of things have not gone as hoped for the Packers this season and the move to sign tight end Jimmy Graham could go on that list.

Graham has 46 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns on the year and has been playing with a broken thumb in recent weeks. Graham said Friday that while he has a lot of offensive responsibilities, his “numbers suck” and he’s feeling down about how things have played out this year.

“That’s not what it’s about,” Graham said, via ESPN.com. “I just want to win games. If I have one catch for 2 yards and we win, I don’t care. But obviously it’s not great when you’re not helping us win, and that’s what I see.”

Graham has a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2019 league year and the Packers would clear $17 million in cap space over the next two seasons if they move on without him. Graham said he’d like to “come back and maybe just be kind of more comfortable here,” but the team’s decision on a new coach will likely have something to do with the direction Green Bay takes with Graham and many other players.