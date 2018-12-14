Jordan Reed out; Chris Thompson and Josh Doctson questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Johnson won’t have tight end Jordan Reed as a target when he makes his first regular season start since 2011.

Reed has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars after injuring his toe in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Reed had surgery on both of his big toes in the offseason and Washington head coach Jay Gruden said this week that the tight end may not be back in the lineup this season.

Vernon Davis will be in the lead role at tight end for Washington with Reed out of action.

Johnson may be without a couple of other key contributors as well. Running back Chris Thompson is questionable due to an illness and wide receiver Josh Doctson is in the same category as he tries to clear the concussion protocol.

Gruden also said that the team is working out long snappers with Nick Sundberg dealing with a back injury. That could lead to some roster shuffling before they hit the field in Jacksonville and Gruden’s comments earlier in the week suggest Reed could head to injured reserve if that’s the case.