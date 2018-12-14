Keenan Allen diagnosed with hip pointer

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen fell on his hip on a near-touchdown in the second quarter Thursday night. He returned for one play before going to a knee in pain.

He ended up playing only 17 of 74 snaps.

Medical testing Friday revealed good news, though.

Doctors diagnosed Allen with a hip pointer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Allen has “no structural damage, and nothing that’ll affect him long term,” via Rapoport.

Allen gets a mini-bye week to recover, giving him a chance to return for the Chargers’ Week 16 game.

He had no catches against the Chiefs and officially no targets as the play didn’t count because of a defensive holding call on Kendall Fuller. Allen has 88 catches for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns this season.