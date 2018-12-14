LeSean McCoy would “love” to get back ad add to yardage total

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy‘s hurting, and that goes beyond the hamstring injury that forced him off the field early in last week’s loss to the Jets.

The 30-year-old running back is enduring his worst season as a pro, with just 479 rushing yards and two touchdowns. So after prcticing a bit Thursday, he’s hopeful of getting back on the field this week to add to those totals.

“Injuries are part of the game,” McCoy said, via Jason Wolf of the Buffalo News. “But I guess the frustrating part is just how it’s been going. I’m sure everybody in the locker room had a big expectation for our season. But hey, you can only control what you can control and you’ve just got to keep pushing, keep fighting. . . .

“I could use some more yards, so any opportunities I get to do that, I’d love to do that.”

Of course, individual motivation is all the Bills have left heading into this week’s game with the Lions, since they’re not going to the playoffs. McCoy’s also at the age where numbers on the birth certificate combine with the ones on the salary cap and the back of the football card to make the future uncertain, so getting out there as often as possible is an attractive option.