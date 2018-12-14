Los Angeles could host both conference championship games

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 14, 2018, 8:19 AM EST
The Chargers’ win over the Chiefs on Thursday night leaves open the real possibility that the road to the Super Bowl, in both the AFC and the NFC, could go through Los Angeles.

The Chargers are now two wins and a Chiefs loss away from clinching home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and the Rams are three wins and a Saints loss (or two wins and two Saints losses, among other possibilities) away from clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. If they had home-field advantage, both teams would be one win, in the divisional round of the playoffs, away from hosting the conference championship games.

That would be quite an event for the NFL, which spent two decades out of Los Angeles and now wants to see the return succeed in a big way.

Of course, neither the Chargers nor the Rams are exactly in ideal situations to host major playoff games. The Chargers are playing in a tiny stadium in Carson, California, and often play in front of as many fans of the road team as the home team. The Rams are playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and although they’ve generated more local support than the Chargers, they’re not exactly the hottest ticket in Tinseltown either.

Starting with the 2020 season, the Rams and Chargers will share a new stadium, which promises to be an architectural marvel that the NFL would love to show off with big playoff games. If both teams were to host conference championship games while sharing a stadium, however, there would be logistical challenges. The NFL has confirmed in the past that if the Giants and Jets, or any other teams that share a home stadium, were to host the conference championship games in the same year, the league would move one conference championship game to Monday night.

It’s possible that the NFL would find that giving each conference championship game its own day would bring even more attention to the games and generate higher television ratings. If that happens, the NFL might make the Sunday-Monday conference championship game split a permanent change.

That’s a long way off. But both Los Angeles teams hosting the conference championship games could be just five weeks away.

  2. So what they are saying is the nfl tells the refs to make this happen! I feel bad for the chiefs and saints the next few games. I see a lot of yellow flags on the field for these two teams!

  6. After the way the officials called the Steelers game and last nights game I have no doubt this is the NFL’s goal.

  8. This has been the NFL’s agenda all year. Bring football back to a big market like LA and make darn sure it’s a successful move. Some of the officiating in the LA teams’ games has been comically lopsided. Comical unless you happen to be playing on the other side of the ball. Transparent attempt to engineer the outcome of the season.

  9. Even the casual fans has to wonder about this. You have 2 teams that haven’t hosted a playoff game in over a decade, let a lone a conference championship suddenly after moving both teams to an area that is historically haven’t supported football all of a sudden could host the championship games. Sounds fishy to me

  11. I guess this is a good way to keep losing fans. Teams without a large following are able to be successful but teams with long time, loyal, and large fan bases struggle to be competitive.

    teams have nobody to blame but themselves if they arent competitive. the league is set up for teams to get better quickly. hiring wrong personnel and bad drafts are the calling cards of these teams with large fan bases who stink every year

