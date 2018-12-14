Malik Hooker fined for defenseless receiver hit

Getty Images

The NFL fined Colts safety Malik Hooker for hitting a defenseless receiver, Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports reports.

Hooker did not reveal the amount of the fine, but the NFL fine schedule has a standard fine of $26,739 for a first offense. Only four other players in the NFL received fines for hit on defenseless receivers in the first 13 weeks.

Hooker said he will appeal.

“Just playing football,” he said, via Chappell.

Hooker hit Texans receiver DeAndre Carter on the goal line, knocking the ball loose. Clayton Geathers intercepted it, bu the penalty on Hooker gave the Texans 4 yards, a first down and the ball back. Houston scored on the next play.

The Colts, though, won 24-21.