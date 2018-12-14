Martavis Bryant suspended indefinitely by NFL

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant‘s season ended earlier this month when the team placed him on injured reserve with a knee injury and it is unclear when he will be making his next appearance.

There were reports in September that Bryant was facing a suspension for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, but nothing official came from the league until Friday. In a statement, the league announced that Bryant has been suspended.

“Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

Bryant was suspended for four games in 2015 and he was suspended for the entire 2016 season for other violations of the policy. Bryant is not under contract for the 2019 season, so no one will hold his rights when and if he is reinstated from his latest ban.