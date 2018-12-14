Mason Foster seeks forgiveness, says social media vent not how he feels

Getty Images

Washington linebacker Mason Foster talked publicly for the first time since his Instagram account posted profane messages as well as a homophobic slur. Foster admitted writing “F— this team and this fan base,” which was intended as a private message.

He said he didn’t mean it, apologizing to his teammates and to fans of the team.

“I feel bad about it,” Foster said, via NBC Sports Washington. “My teammates know that’s not how I feel about them. It was more of frustration. Think you’re talking to your friends. It’s definitely not how I feel. It is what it is.”

Foster hopes Washington fans forgive him.

“I love the fan base,” Foster said. “That was one of the reasons I know I came back. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. It was said out of frustration thinking I was talking to somebody else, but I wasn’t. But they know. The people know that I love these fans out here.”

Foster blames his cousin for the subsequent messages from his account, and he said he’s working on forgiving his cousin.

The team has forgiven him, with coach Jay Gruden giving Foster a pass.