Matthew Stafford questionable with back injury

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice fully all week, and the team lists him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Stafford expects to play despite his bad back, which would mark his 126th consecutive start.

“I played with it last week, so I plan on playing with it again,” Stafford said, via Kyle Meinke of the Detroit News.

Stafford took 11 hits against the Rams two weeks ago. He threw for only 101 yards last week against Arizona.

That limited him during the Lions’ practices this week.

“I don’t know what his pain level is, but I would say he’s battling every single day,” coach Matt Patricia said. “He’s a tough guy. He’s fighting through an injury, just like a lot of the guys are. A lot of guys are beat up at this time of the year. It’s just kind of what it is, and it’s just day-to-day from that standpoint.”

The Lions ruled out receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring), defensive end Da'shawn Hand (knee), running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) and defensive back Charles Washington (hamstring).

Linebacker Trevor Bates (ankle), fullback Nick Bellore (ankle), defensive back Marcus Cooper (back), tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) are questionable.