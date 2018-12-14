Odell Beckham out again this week

Getty Images

The Titans secondary won’t have to tangle with Odell Beckham this Sunday.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that Beckham has been ruled out for this weekend due to a quad injury. Beckham also missed last Sunday’s win over Washington and was out of practice Thursday after a limited session on Wednesday.

Beckham didn’t specify the exact nature of the injury when he spoke to reporters on Thursday, but did say that “s–t ain’t right.” He also said that it was getting better, so a return in Week 16 could be in the cards.

Sterling Shepard, Russell Shepard, Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler will handle the receiving duties for the Giants with Beckham out of the picture.