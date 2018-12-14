Packers might not have Bryan Bulaga against Khalil Mack

Getty Images

The Packers and Bears haven’t played since the season opener. You might remember that one.

Khalil Mack had three tackles, a sack, an interception, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in his first game with the Bears. Aaron Rodgers left the game for 14 snaps for what appeared a serious injury only to return and lead the Packers to a dramatic 24-23 victory.

The teams meet again only the Packers likely won’t have right tackle Bryan Bulaga against Mack and the Bears this time.

The Packers list Bulaga as doubtful with a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week. Jason Spriggs started for Bulaga last week but would face a bigger challenge Sunday.

Green Bay lists cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin/not injury related) and defensive lineman Kenny Clark (elbow) as questionable.