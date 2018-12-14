Richard Sherman says Frank Clark’s comments “didn’t bother me at all”

Getty Images

The Seahawks and 49ers will meet for the second time in three weeks this Sunday in Santa Clara with another reunion on deck for Richard Sherman and his former team.

Prior to their first meeting two weeks ago, Sherman said he didn’t have much of a relationship with his former quarterback, Russell Wilson, was irked by his how he was jettisoned by the franchise while injured, and referred to the Seahawks as a “middle of the road” team.

Meanwhile, Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark said following the Vikings win on Monday night that he didn’t make too much of Sherman’s comments, but made it clear that they’re not looking backward as a unit.

“That’s just Richard Sherman being Richard Sherman,” Clark said of the comment on Monday. “He’s not in this locker room no more so his opinion really doesn’t matter. They’ve got problems over there in San Fran that he needs to be worried about.

“At the end of the day, this is my team now. This is my defense. Richard Sherman, his era is over here. If he’s got anything to say about our defense, he can say it on the field, at the end of the day. “We’re 1-0 against Richard Sherman right now. We are 1-0 against the San Francisco 49ers this year. Our plan is to be 2-0. So we are going into that stadium next week with our pure aggression. We are going to stop that run, and we are going to have fun on third downs.”

Sherman had the chance to respond to Clark’s comments on Thursday and tried to downplay any issues the comments may have created between himself and his former teammates.

“Just seems like a guy who’s probably tired of hearing the same questions,” Sherman said, via Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press. “I’d probably be pretty annoyed too if we won a game and somebody comes and asks me about a guy who wasn’t either involved in this game or on my team.

“It didn’t bother me at all. It’s kind of weird but it doesn’t bother me. The era was over in my mind obviously. I’m here.”

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday in the Bay Area while the 49ers enter the final three weeks of the season with a 3-10 record. San Francisco will attempt to break a streak of 10 straight losses to Seattle and postpone any celebrations for the Seahawks for at least another week.