Saints sign wideout off Washington practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints added some depth at wide receiver, of the younger variety.

Via Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, the Saints have signed wideout Simmie Cobbs off Washington’s practice squad.

Cobbs, a rookie from Indiana, effectively takes the spot created when they released veteran wideout Brandon Marshall earlier this week. They’re also pondering whether to activate Ted Ginn from injured reserve, after he had knee surgery in October.

Cobbs caught 72 passes for 841 yards for the Hoosiers last year.