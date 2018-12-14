T.Y. Hilton questionable for Colts

Getty Images

The good news is, T.Y. Hilton has played through plenty of injuries this year.

The bad news is, they don’t know if he will this week or not.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Hilton is listed as questionable this week. He was held out of practice all week with an ankle problem, but has dealt with groin and shoulder issues lately as well. That didn’t slow him down last week, as he had nine catches for 199 yards against the Texans last week.

The Colts are expected to get center Ryan Kelly, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman back their their respective issues.

They’ve ruled out offensive lineman Mark Glowinski, safety Mike Mitchell, and linebacker Skai Moore.