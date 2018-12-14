Texans downgrade Keke Coutee to out for Saturday

Getty Images

The Texans hoped to get rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee back in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Jets, but that won’t happen.

The team announced on Friday that Coutee has been downgraded to out because of a hamstring injury. Coutee had been listed as questionable on Thursday.

It will be the third straight game that Coutee has missed with the current injury and the eighth games he’ll miss during an injury-plagued season. The fourth-round pick has 28 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown when healthy this year.

DeAndre Hopkins, Demaryius Thomas, DeAndre Carter, Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith make up the rest of the team’s receiving corps.