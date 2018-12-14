Thursday’s night game could shake up the MVP race

Getty Images

Any and all discussions about the MVP race aren’t relevant until the regular season ends. But that doesn’t stop them from happening.

Throughout the 2018 season, a variety of names have emerged (and subsided) in the MVP debate. After Sunday’s no-look and sidearm and fourth-down-wing-and-a-prayer victory over the Ravens, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to be the clear favorite, with one significant caveat: He had two prime-time games up next on the docket, and those big-stage performances could help, or hurt, his case.

Early in Thursday night’s game against the Chargers, it looked like Mahomes had cemented his status as the presumed winner. But as the offense sputtered, thanks to L.A. taking away the explosive plays and the Chiefs not embracing the opportunities underneath, an early 14-point lead never grew beyond that, and the Chargers were able in the fourth quarter to catch, and to pass, the Chiefs.

The guy who engineered the outcome, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, will now see his own case ascend. Meanwhile, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who like Rivers has never won the award, remains on the short list, as does Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who likely needs to match or beat the single-season sack record held by Michael Strahan* to have a chance to win the ultimate individual award in football.

For now, the talk will continue. Once the regular season ends, clarity will emerge, based on who makes the playoffs and where the teams are seeded. If the Chiefs get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, advantage Mahomes. If the Chargers secure it, Rivers rises. And if the Saints finish in the top spot on the NFC playoff tree, Brees gets a boost.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also sits on the fringes of the debate, and if he can outduel Mahomes in nine days on NBC, maybe Wilson will make it to the short list, too.