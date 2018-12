Getty Images

The Titans added quarterback Marcus Mariota to their injury report Friday. He was limited in practice with an abdomen injury.

Not to worry, though, the team expects him to play.

The Titans ruled out only three players.

Running back David Fluellen (knee), linebacker Brian Orakpo (elbow) and tight end Cole Wick (shoulder) will not play Sunday.

Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (shoulder) remained a full participant Friday after limited participation Wednesday. He is expected to play.