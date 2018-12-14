Tom Brady on No. 1 seed: We just worry about what we control

Posted by Josh Alper on December 14, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
Getty Images

Depending on how things break in other games, the Patriots could have a playoff berth and a division title wrapped up by the close of business on Sunday.

If things fall that way, the next question for the Patriots will be what seed they get in the AFC playoffs. Thursday night’s Chargers win leaves open the possibility that New England could wind up with the top seed, although it doesn’t seem to matter much to quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady said he was asleep before the Chiefs and Chargers kicked off and that he won’t be losing any future sleep over where the Patriots will play in the postseason.

“I think we just worry about honestly what we can control and that’s it,” Brady said. “It’s just us playing and whatever happens, happens. Coach [Bill Belichick] has always said it’s not where we play, it’s how we play. We’ve just got to take care of business on our end. This is a big one, this is a tough one and we’re going to have to play really well.”

The Patriots haven’t lost at home this season and are 3-4 on the road heading into Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. They’ve won games in Pittsburgh the last two seasons.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Tom Brady on No. 1 seed: We just worry about what we control

  1. If they lose to the Steelers that next conversation will be completely different. 9-5 means must wins in final 2 weeks which is a cakewalk due to who they are playing. Otherwise they are on the road starting in a wild card round with no week off.

  3. I still see Pittsburgh playing them tough at home but think NE will win –
    especially the way the Steelers have been playing.
    And it’s not typical of NE to drop 2 in a row…even on the road.

  4. If Dolphins go at least 2-1 and Patriots go 1-2, Dolphins win the AFC East. A loss at Pittsburgh is possible but Tom losing to Buffalo/NYJ after is laughable.

  5. kmurph1226 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 3:39 pm
    If Dolphins go at least 2-1 and Patriots go 1-2, Dolphins win the AFC East. A loss at Pittsburgh is possible but Tom losing to Buffalo/NYJ after is laughable.

    —————

    One play away from winning the division, and now the division race isn’t over and either is the race for the first seed. The next 3 weeks are going to be exiting.

    I haven’t seen it like this since Peyton was in Indy.

  7. Well to be perfectly honest, in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different perspective and without being condemning of one’s view’s and by trying to make it objectified, and by considering each and every one’s valid opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!