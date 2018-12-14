Week 15 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chargers and it continues with two more games on Saturday. The Jets, Texans, Browns and Broncos submitted their final injury reports on Thursday and the 24 teams in Sunday’s games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Cowboys at Colts

Cowboys G Zack Martin (knee) will miss a game due to injury for the first time in his NFL career, but LB Sean Lee (hamstring) could return after being listed as questionable. DE David Irving (ankle) and TE Geoff Swaim (wrist) have also been ruled out. WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE Randy Gregory (not injury related), WR Lance Lenoir (illness) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are listed as questionable.

WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is questionable for the Colts while G Mark Glowinski (ankle), S Mike Mitchell (calf) and LB Skai Moore (neck) have been ruled out. S Clayton Geathers (knee) is also listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Falcons

Cardinals S Budda Baker (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (chest) and WR Chad Williams (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Sunday.

WR Julio Jones (foot, calf, illness) returned to practice Friday and did not get an injury designation. DT Terrell McClain (toe) is out and RB Ito Smith (neck, knee) is listed as questionable.

Lions at Bills

The Lions listed QB Matthew Stafford (back) as questionable for the second week in a row. WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring), DE Da'shawn Hand (knee), RB Kerryon Johnson (knee), T Rick Wagner (concussion) and S Charles Washington (hamstring) have been ruled out. LB Trevor Bates (ankle), RB Nick Bellore (ankle), CB Marcus Cooper (back), T Taylor Decker (shoulder) and LB Devon Kennard (hip) round out the questionable group.

Bills running backs LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) are both listed as questionable. K Steven Hauschka (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are in the same group, but CB Ryan Lewis (concussion) is out.

Packers at Bears

Packers T Bryan Bulaga (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday’s game. CB Bashaud Breeland (groin, not injury related) and DT Kenny Clark (elbow) are listed as questionable.

All three players on the Bears’ injury report — S Eddie Jackson (shin), DT Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson (hip) — are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Bengals

The Raiders listed DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (elbow, ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (toe) and LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday afternoon.

LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) remains out for the Bengals and CB KeiVarae Russell (finger) is set to join him on the inactive list due to a doubtful tag. T Cordy Glenn (back), DE Michael Johnson (concussion), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) and CB Tony McRae (concussion) are listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Vikings

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (knee) is set to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. S T.J. McDonald (ankle) is the only Dolphin listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Vikings ruled out WR Chad Beebe (hamstring) on Friday and TE David Morgan (knee), G Mike Remmers (back) and DT Sheldon Richardson (hip) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Giants

Titans QB Marcus Mariota (abdomen) was limited in Friday’s practice, but he didn’t get an injury designation. RB David Fluellen (knee), LB Brian Orakpo (elbow) and TE Cole Wick (shoulder) were ruled out for Sunday.

WR Odell Beckham (quad) will miss his second straight game for the Giants. Everyone else on the active roster avoided an injury designation.

Washington at Jaguars

Washington ruled out LB Ryan Anderson (hamstring), G Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), QB Colt McCoy (fibula) and TE Jordan Reed (ankle, foot) for the trip to Jacksonville. WR Josh Doctson (concussion), DE Matt Ioannidis (shin), T Morgan Moses (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (illness), T Ty Nsekhe (knee), LS Nick Sundberg (back) and RB Chris Thompson (illness) are all listed as questionable.

The Jaguars signed Kai Forbath on Friday because K Josh Lambo (right groin) is questionable to play. DE Lerentee McCray (illness) is also listed as questionable while WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), LB Leon Jacobs (quadricep) and T Jermey Parnell (knee) have been ruled out.

Buccaneers at Ravens

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) is out again for the Buccaneers and S Justin Evans (toe) will miss the game as well. DT Beau Allen (wrist), CB Carlton Davis (knee), T Demar Dotson (knee), S Isaiah Johnson (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee, hip) and LB Adarius Taylor (not injury related) all drew questionable tags.

QB Joe Flacco (hip) is listed as questionable by the Ravens, but head coach John Harbaugh said this week that he’ll back up Lamar Jackson on Sunday. G Alex Lewis (shoulder) is listed as doubtful and Flacco’s joined by CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), S Tony Jefferson (ankle), LB Anthony Levine (ankle), LB Tim Williams (ankle) and CB Tavon Young (groin) in the questionable group.

Seahawks at 49ers

The Seahawks will play without S Maurice Alexander (concussion), RB Rashaad Penny (knee) and LB K.J. Wright (knee) this weekend. G D.J. Fluker (hamstring) hasn’t been ruled out, but will likely be inactive after being listed as doubtful. WR Doug Baldwin (hip) is listed as questionable along with S Bradley McDougald (knee) and DT Jarran Reed (oblique), but head coach Pete Carroll gave him a good chance to play.

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is out for the 49ers. The others listed on the injury report — RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (calf), DE Cassius Marsh (concussion), LB Mark Nzeocha (groin), WR Dante Pettis (foot), CB K'Waun Williams (knee) — fall into the questionable category.

Patriots at Steelers

The Patriots have no players with injury designations for Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh.

Steelers RB James Conner (ankle) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. WR Ryan Switzer (ankle) is also questionable after being a Friday addition to the injury report. T Marcus Gilbert (knee) is out for the eighth straight game.

Eagles at Rams

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson initially said QB Carson Wentz (back) would be listed as questionable, which was at odds with reports he’s going to miss the game as well as Pederson’s own comments about a three-month recovery timetable. Wentz was actually listed as doubtful while LB Jordan Hicks (calf), DT Timmy Jernigan (back), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) and G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) were all ruled out. DE Michael Bennett (foot), WR Shelton Gibson (wrist) and S Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee) are listed as questionable.

The Rams did not list any players on their final injury report of the week.