The Dolphins seem to be holding out hope for Xavien Howard‘s quick return.

But not much hope.

The Dolphins announced that the cornerback was doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Coach Adam Gase told reporters his status would depend on how he felt tomorrow, which at least means he’s making the trip later today.

Howard got a knee scope last week, and was running in practice yesterday, so his progress has been good, if not good enough to go this week.