Zack Martin won’t play Sunday; Sean Lee questionable

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin has never missed a game in his five seasons. But his 77-game starts streak will end Sunday.

Martin no longer can play through his sprained MCL, needing at least a week of rest.

He left Sunday’s game after 66 snaps, missing the final 33 in the Cowboys’ overtime victory over the Eagles.

With the NFC East all but clinched, the Cowboys are afforded the luxury of resting Martin longer if need be to get him healthier for the postseason.

Rookie Connor Williams will start in Martin’s place.

The Cowboys also ruled out tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle).

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive end Randy Gregory (not injury related), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), receiver Lance Lenoir (illness) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable.

Lee, who was limited all week, is on track to return after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury. He has missed eight games total this season with hamstring injuries and has played only 191 defensive snaps.

“If you don’t go out and play full speed and hard, you’re not going to be any good, and you’re not going to play anyway,” Lee said Friday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “So might as well go out there and let it rip, and it might rip, but that’s part of the deal.”