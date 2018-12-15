Antonio Gates, Ben Watson are not acting their ages

Getty Images

Before this season, no tight end in NFL history had ever gained 300 receiving yards in the year he turned 38 or older. This season, two tight ends have done so.

Antonio Gates, the Chargers’ 38-year-old tight end, has 312 receiving yards this season. And Saints tight end Benjamin Watson, who will turn 38 next week, has 337 receiving yards this season. They’re the two oldest tight ends in NFL history to top the 300-yard mark in a season.

Only 10 times in NFL history has a player had 300 or more receiving yards in the year he turned 38 or older. Five of those 10 times, that player was Jerry Rice. Hall of Fame receiver Charlie Joiner did it twice, Irving Fryar did it once, and now Watson and Gates have become the ninth and 10th players, and first and second tight ends, to do it.

Gates and Watson have had long and successful NFL careers, and both have said they’re considering retiring after this season. It’s possible they could play their last game on the same field, and meet in the Super Bowl.