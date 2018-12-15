Brandon McManus field goal gives Broncos lead after Baker Mayfield fumble

Getty Images

A strip-sack by Denver defensive end Adam Gostis of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield set up the go-ahead score for the Broncos.

Gotsis knocked the ball out of Mayfield’s hand as he reared back to throw and Gotsis recovered the fumble as well at the Broncos 40-yard line to give the Broncos the ball.

A 24-yard completion from Case Keenum to Tim Patrick moved Denver into Browns’ territory and set up a 42-yard field goal by Brandon McManus to five the Broncos a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter.

Keenum’s 1-yard touchdown run and a 31-yard Breshad Perriman receiving touchdown from Mayfield in the first quarter highlighted the first half scoring as the teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.