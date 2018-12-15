Broncos down to just two healthy cornerbacks after Jamar Taylor ejected for throwing punch

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos entered Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns short-handed at cornerback with Chris Harris Jr. and Isaac Yiadom out due to injuries.

They’re now down to just two healthy cornerbacks after Jamar Taylor was ejected for throwing a punch and Brendan Langley was forced from the game due to a concussion.

Langley was injured on a kickoff in the first quarter, which left Denver with just three healthy cornerbacks at the time. Taylor was then ejected late in the third quarter for throwing a punch at Browns receiver Breshad Perriman.

That left Denver with just Bradley Roby and Tramaine Brock healthy and available. However, even that is in question at the moment at the NFL Network broadcast said Roby was questionable to return with a facial laceration.

The Broncos had to turn to a four safety lineup to have enough defensive backs on the field. Darian Stewart, Dymonte Thomas, Will Parks and Justin Simmons joined Brock on the field for the conclusion of Cleveland’s last drive.