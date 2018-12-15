Browns, Broncos tied at halftime as Breshad Perriman, Case Keenum touchdowns lead way

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns are tied 10-10 at halftime as Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum each threw interceptions late in the half to toss away possible scoring opportunities.

Cleveland grabbed the early lead on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Breshad Perriman on the Browns’ opening possession.

After a pair of three-and-out drives to begin the game, the Denver Broncos put together successive scoring drives to take the lead early in the second quarter.

Denver got on the board with 13-play, 88-yard drive bolstered by two key penalties against the Browns. A lowering the helmet penalty on Jamie Collins and a defensive pass interference call against Terrance Mitchell accounted for 34 of the yards gained on the drive. Case Keenum escaped a tackle in the backfield and scrambled for a 1-yard touchdown to even the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

The Broncos followed it up by marching 61 yards on 12 plays on their next possession before stalling out at the Browns’ 26-yard line. A 44-yard Brandon McManus field goal gave Denver their first lead of the night at 10-7.

The Broncos had negative 12 yards after their first two drives of the game before getting things moving offensively.

After completing two of his first four passes of the game, Mayfield was far less successful the rest of the half. He completed just 7 of 18 passes for the half for 106 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Greg Joseph‘s 40-yard field goal tied the game at 10-10 with 4:53 left in the half. Each team would get another scoring opportunity only for interceptions to thwart the chances.

After reaching the Browns’ 29-yard line, Keenum was picked by Jabrill Peppers on a throw into the end zone. Cleveland would get a chance to score as well only for Mayfield to be picked by Dymonte Thomas after reaching Denver’s 30-yard line.