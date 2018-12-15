Carson Wentz is officially out for Sunday night

Getty Images

Unofficially questionable a day ago with a back fracture that first became a public issue this week, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is now officially unavailable for Sunday night’s game in L.A. against the Rams.

The Eagles downgraded Wentz, who was listed as doubtful on Friday afternoon, to out on Saturday morning.

Wentz missed the first two games of the season while continuing to recover from a torn ACL suffered last December when the Eagles played in L.A. He may now be done for the rest of the year, as the Eagles slim playoff hopes quite likely slide to none with upcoming games against the Rams and Texans.

Nick Foles will get the start for the Eagles, returning to action roughly a year after he sparked the team to a magical run that ended with a Super Bowl win. Foles played ineffectively in Week One and Week Two, but he now gets a chance to turn the clock back to 2017, with a shot at the open market and the big payday that would go with it looming in March 2019.