Carson Wentz is officially out for Sunday night

Unofficially questionable a day ago with a back fracture that first became a public issue this week, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is now officially unavailable for Sunday night’s game in L.A. against the Rams.

The Eagles downgraded Wentz, who was listed as doubtful on Friday afternoon, to out on Saturday morning.

Wentz missed the first two games of the season while continuing to recover from a torn ACL suffered last December when the Eagles played in L.A. He may now be done for the rest of the year, as the Eagles slim playoff hopes quite likely slide to none with upcoming games against the Rams and Texans.

Nick Foles will get the start for the Eagles, returning to action roughly a year after he sparked the team to a magical run that ended with a Super Bowl win. Foles played ineffectively in Week One and Week Two, but he now gets a chance to turn the clock back to 2017, with a shot at the open market and the big payday that would go with it looming in March 2019.

43 responses to “Carson Wentz is officially out for Sunday night

  3. I can’t tell if Wentz is good or not. He hasn’t been on the field long enough for me to form an opinion.

  4. Though I’m not a Philly fan, I’d absolutely love to see Nick Foles light it up for the rest of the season for the Eagles and win a second SuperBowl. With that said, I don’t see it happening, but I do think it would be a super cool story that would become legend in NFL history.

  11. daysend564 says:
    December 15, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    Just another example of how the Cowboys are tougher than the Eagles
    _______________
    Yeah man, that defensive captain Sean Lee is one tough cookie in his 5 games per season

  13. I love the trolling that revolves around calling the Eagles a one-year dynasty. You realize you’re making fun of them for winning the Super Bowl right? Besides the Pats, most teams over the past 20 years are technically one year dynasties

  16. “BrassBallsDougP says:
    I love the trolling that revolves around calling the Eagles a one-year dynasty. You realize you’re making fun of them for winning the Super Bowl right? Besides the Pats, most teams over the past 20 years are technically one year dynasties”

    Other SB winning teams dont typically fall off a cliff in performance or bench the superbowl MVP QB before the start of the season.

    I feel bad for Foles, he should have created a rukus and forced his way off the eagles. His value was the highest after he carried the Eagles through the playoffs and the Superbowl.

  18. The best ability is availability. And Wentzs history proves his inability to stay healthy. Carson has the tools to potentially be a star QB, but you can’t do that on the IR. As good as Wentz was last year before hurt… I don’t believe the Eagles win the Super bowl with Wentz as the QB last season.

  20. It is really amazing how quickly Philly fans turned on this guy over this season. I guess Foles winning the SB MVP will do that. But then again it is Philly fans so there’s that……

  25. Wentz is a tremendous QB! Of all the QBs 25 or under only Mahomes ranks ahead of him. 102.1 QB rating this year. Almost identical to last year. Only in his 3rd year this young man is the complete package not just as football player but even more so as a human being. The Eagles were destroyed by injuries this year. 11 draft picks and counting with $ for free agency once they unload all the older veterans. $70 million in salaries coming of their salary cap.

  26. So sad to see all the hatred, jealousy and ridicule for a good Christian man who gives everything he has on every play. As for the bitter Patriot fans, the better team won last season. Funny how I no longer see all the excuses about Malcolm Butler not playing as the reason the Patriots lost. Hey sore losers, you’re not going to win it this year either, so suck it!!!

  27. In Philadelphia they like to compare Wentz to Favre

    Not even close
    Favre played a season with a broken thumb on throwing hand

    Favre would play this week if in Wentz shoes

  28. N E KOCH says:
    December 15, 2018 at 3:15 pm
    In Philadelphia they like to compare Wentz to Favre
    Not even close
    Favre played a season with a broken thumb on throwing hand
    Favre would play this week if in Wentz shoes

    Yeah, because playing when your injury is hurting the team and your own abilities is the right way to lead.

  29. While everyone was ripping Cleveland for trading out of what ended up veing the awentz pick they may have dodged one…. while Philly got a a superbowl out of his contributions to the team…. these injuries are adding up… and make one wonder about his both short and long term career scenarios

  30. Jason81:
    Yeah technically Foles did play for the St. Louis Rams in 2015, but their roster has changed quite a bit and not to mention they are in LA now.

  33. In the future, whenever Carson fumbles, this Eagles fan would appreciate it if the referees immediately blow the play dead, thus negating any potential recovery by the other team.

  35. I told the local Eagles fans last year.. its HARD to get back to the Superbowl. Everybody wants to beat you just a bit more than they did before. You get the 100 percent best of everyone.

  36. BrassBallsDougP says:

    I love the trolling that revolves around calling the Eagles a one-year dynasty. You realize you’re making fun of them for winning the Super Bowl right? Besides the Pats, most teams over the past 20 years are technically one year dynasties
    ———————————————————————————-
    I know I have said it before, But there are 30 other fan bases that would kill for a Super Bowl hangover or the one year dynasty. (Patriots the only exception)

  37. Hold on ,,,the trolls were not the ones that said Super Bowls where going to be the New Norm !

  38. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    December 15, 2018 at 5:02 pm
    “ bitter Patriots fan”??? Bitter about what? Winning 5 Super Bowls? Bitter about 11 championships in 17 years? Bitter our Red Sox just won the World Series??? No bitterness in New England!!!!

    Then why are you on every Eagles article crying about last years loss???

  39. elmerbrownelmerbrown

    Another loser who spends his days trolling Eagles articles. Giants would die to have a QB who throws more TD’s than INT’s. You’re right, at the parade Doug Pederson should’ve said “We’re not going to win again next year…” Got news for you bottom dweller, Giants will be stuck looking for a QB for years to come because they’re too good to draft top 5, too bad to win with regularity. Love all you “tough” football guys who are so overly sensitive to the Eagles and what they do and say.

  40. rccltd says:
    December 15, 2018 at 2:55 pm
    Wentz is a tremendous QB! Of all the QBs 25 or under only Mahomes ranks ahead of him. 102.1 QB rating this year. Almost identical to last year. Only in his 3rd year this young man is the complete package not just as football player but even more so as a human being. The Eagles were destroyed by injuries this year. 11 draft picks and counting with $ for free agency once they unload all the older veterans. $70 million in salaries coming of their salary cap.

    ============

    Agreed! And just like Mahomes, Wentz is going to kick butt and lead the Eagles to victory this weekend……… oh, wait. That’s right. He’s not playing………

  43. pointtwopsiistheissue

    Delude yourself into believing whatever you want. Fact is here you are, AGAIN, whining about last years loss. Coming from a fan of a team that cheated to win 2 of their Super Bowls and has a proven history of cheating and skirting the rules, it makes me smile on the inside to know you’re still obsessed with losing 10 months later.

