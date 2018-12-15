Darnold leads long touchdown drive to put Jets in the game before halftime

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is showing signs of life.

Just before halftime today against the Texans, Darnold led the Jets on an impressive nine-play, 83-yard drive that ended with Darnold buying time with his feet as the pocket collapsed and then finding Robby Anderson in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass.

It’s the second consecutive week that Darnold has made a very good play with his feet to avoid the pass rush before finding a receiver in the end zone. Darnold is making progress in his rookie year

And the Jets are making a game of it. The Texans look like the better team, but they’ve lost Lamar Miller to a knee injury, and the Jets, who are now within 16-9, are at least playing competitive football as the first half comes to an end.