Denver three-and-out sets up Baker Mayfield TD pass to Breshad Perriman as Browns take early lead

Getty Images

An quick three-and-out by the Broncos offense set up a quick touchdown drive for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night in Denver.

The Broncos lost 13 yards on their opening drive as Jamie Collins sacked Case Keenum and a pass to Philip Lindsay lost five yards as well before a Denver punt.

It took Cleveland just five plays and 83 seconds to take the lead. After taking over near midfield at their own 49-yard line, Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry for a 19-yard gain to move into Denver territory. Three plays later, Mayfield hit former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman for a 31-yard touchdown over cornerback Tramaine Brock to give the Browns a 7-0 lead.

Denver followed up with another three-and-out on their second possession, gaining just one yard in the process before punting back to the Browns.