Deshaun Watson makes one big play with his legs, quick whistle stops another

Despite last year’s season-ending knee injury, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make plays with his legs — and sometimes the only thing stopping him is the officials protecting him from himself.

On the Texans’ first offensive drive today against the Jets, Watson made an outstanding 24-yard run. At the end of that drive, on third down, Watson nearly made an even better play with his legs.

Unfortunately for Watson, when he dropped back to pass and was grabbed by a Jet, the officials blew the play dead just as he broke free and appeared poised to make a spectacular play. Although Watson was upset, the officials called the play as the NFL instructs them to: When a quarterback has been stopped by one defender and another defender is closing in, the ref is supposed to blow his whistle.

The Texans had to settle for a field goal on their first offensive drive, and the Jets answered with a field goal of their own to make it 3-3.