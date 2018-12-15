Eagles’ Kamu Grugier-Hill fined for leg whip injuring Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday, with an injury that came on an illegal play.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was fined $20,054 for the leg whip that injured Beckham.

That’s a substantial fine, but you could easily make the case that the penalty for an illegal hit that puts an opposing player out of commission for multiple games ought to be even more severe than that.

Grugier-Hill has drawn plenty of attention in recent weeks, both for the hit on Beckham and for critical comments about the Cowboys that he later apologized for.