Hit on Aaron Rodgers was not fined, skirmish afterward was

The Falcons and Packers had a skirmish on the field after a hit on Aaron Rodgers that some in Green Bay thought was dirty. The NFL ruled that the hit on Rodgers was OK, but what happened afterward was not.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was fined $33,425 for jumping into a fight in the ensuing skirmish, while Packers offensive lineman Corey Linsley $10,026 for unnecessary roughness as part of the same incident.

It all started when Falcons safety Brian Poole hit Rodgers just as Rodgers was sliding to the ground, when some Packers felt he had given himself up and should have been protected. The league office felt that Poole made a legal tackle, going shoulder to shoulder and before Rodgers had hit the ground.

Rodgers said after the game that he felt Poole’s hit was a bit late but not an intentionally dirty play. He also said he appreciated Linsley and his other offensive linemen having his back.