J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins make big plays as Texans extend lead

The Jets have no answer for the Texans’ best players.

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is making a mockery of the guys trying to block him today in New Jersey, and in the second quarter he got into the backfield with a perfect swim move and forced Jets running back Elijah McGuire to fumble, which Houston recovered.

From there, Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone for a beautiful 45-yard touchdown pass, giving the Texans a 13-3 lead.

So far it’s been easy for both Watt and Hopkins. Watt has a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit to go along with his forced fumble, and Hopkins is already over 100 yards before halftime.

It looks like it’s going to be a long day for the Jets.