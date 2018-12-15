Jets come alive, but two missed extra points prove costly

Getty Images

After a slow start today against the Texans, the Jets are playing well. With the exception of their kicker.

After falling behind 16-3 early, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has engineered two drives that ended with touchdown passes. That should have given the Jets a 17-16 lead, but instead kicker Jason Myers has missed both extra points, and the Texans lead 16-15.

Darnold is having a very good game. Midway through the third quarter he’s 16-for-22 for 175 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Although his offensive line hasn’t done a great job of protecting him, he’s doing a solid job of using his feet to buy time, and he’s only been sacked once.

Now we’ll see if Deshaun Watson can get the Texans’ offense back on track — and if Myers can make a kick when the Jets need one.