Report: Broncos bench Shane Ray, Su’a Cravens

The Broncos have benched a couple of well-known but under-performing players on their defense.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos will make outside linebacker Shane Ray and strong safety Su’a Cravens inactive for today’s game against the Browns. Both players are healthy and are merely being benched because they’re not playing well enough.

Ray was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2015 and was expected to become a big-time pass rusher, but he has just one sack this season. Cravens arrived in a trade and hasn’t played well this season either.

The Broncos did not pick up Ray’s fifth-year option, meaning he’ll be a free agent after the season. It seems safe to say Denver will let him walk.